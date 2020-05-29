Churches want SCOTUS review of Pritzker’s orders

Even after Gov. J.B. Pritzker eased restrictions on religious gatherings Thursday, two area churches still want the U.S. Supreme Court to review their case after a federal appeals panel denied an emergency injunction.

Elim Romanian Pentecostal Church in Albany Park and Logos Baptist Ministries in Niles filed an emergency application for writ of injunction on Wednesday, a week after the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a similar motion.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Y. Raoul, defending the governor’s policy, argues the churches’ claims are moot after Pritzker announced Thursday he will not be renewing the 10-person limit on religious gatherings after his executive order lapses on Friday.

The new guidance for churches and faith leaders from the Illinois Department of Public Health are not mandatory.

In a response filed Friday, the churches argue their case is not moot because “there can be no reasonable expectation that the [g]overnor will not once again infringe [c]hurches’ constitutional rights.”

The case is Elim Romanian Pentecostal Church, et al., v. J. B. Pritzker, No. 19A1046.

Ex-nursing home staffer alleges retaliation

Andrea Hinich filed a three-count complaint in Cook County Circuit Court against her former employer, Norwood Crossing — a nursing home and long-term care facility on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

Hinich alleges she was fired as Norwood’s assistant director of nursing in retaliation for refusing to follow directives “that violated a law, rule, regulation or guidance implemented for the COVID-19 pandemic and her professional nursing obligations under the Nurse Practice Act and the Nursing Home Care Act,” the 25-page complaint states.

Her lawsuit claims the facility did not comply with health guidelines regarding nursing home staffing levels and the use of personal protective equipment in late March and early April, after the COVID-19 outbreak was known.

Hinich alleges the facility fired her in violation of the Illinois Nursing Home Act and the Illinois Whistleblower Act.

The case is Andrea Hinich v. Norwood Life Society, Inc., et al., 20 L 5539.

State appeals TRO in Clay Co. salon owner’s lawsuit

The state attorney general asked the 5th District Appellate Court to reverse a temporary restraining order preventing the state from enforcing Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order against a southern Illinois salon.

The petition follows an order from 4th Judicial Circuit Judge Michael D. McHaney, who granted the TRO for James Mainer and his business, HCL Deluxe Tan, on May 22.

Mainer’s lawsuit, filed a day before the TRO was issued, alleges Pritzker lacks authority under state law to exercise emergency powers beyond the 30-day limit on emergency declarations.

Attorney General Kwame Y. Raoul included in the petition a formal signed opinion from his office that concludes the governor is authorized by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency Act to declare successive 30-day disaster proclamations.

Raoul’s formal opinion, dated May 20, reaches the opposite conclusion of a 2001 informal opinion prepared by an associate attorney general in then-Attorney General James E. Ryan’s office during an outbreak of foot-and-mouth livestock disease in Europe.

The 2001 informal opinion, cited in Mainer’s complaint, interpreted the governor’s emergency powers under IEMAA to be limited to 30 days.