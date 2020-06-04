Black state lawmakers call for special session

Three state representatives in the Legislative Black Caucus wrote a letter to House Speaker Michael J. Madigan and Senate President Donald F. Harmon asking for a special emergency legislative session.

The letter comes after several days of violence and looting in Chicago and suburban communities where protesters demonstrated against the death of George Floyd during an arrest by Minneapolis police officers who have since been criminally charged.

Democratic state Reps. Kam Buckner, Curtis J. Tarver II and Lamont J. Robinson wrote that the recent protests and “subsequent civil unrest … have made it extremely clear that we are in unprecedented times.”

Buckner, Tarver and Robinson wrote that there is legislation filed to address “the rebuilding of our communities and the pursuit of justice and equality…”

“Our communities simply cannot wait until the November veto session to address these systemic failures and the eroded trust of our neighborhoods when it comes to government, law enforcement, and the criminal justice system as well as economic development,” the letter states.

Reporter sues Pritzker over revoked press credentials

Amy Jacobson, a broadcaster for a Chicago talk radio station, sued Gov. J.B. Pritzker in federal court on Monday, alleging his administration violated her First Amendment rights.

Filed by the Liberty Justice Center on behalf of Jacobson and her employer, Salem Media, the four-count complaint seeks a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the governor and press secretary Jordan Abudayyeh from prohibiting Jacobson from participating in press conferences.

Abudayyeh banned Jacobson from Pritzker’s press briefings on May 18, pointing to Jacobson’s attendance and speech at a “Reopen Illinois” rally two days earlier as a compromise of her journalistic impartiality.

Jacobson contends in the filing that her comments at the rally were “consistent with the ‘point of view’ that she had been expressing for weeks on her show.”

The case is Salem Media of Illinois, LLC, et al., v. J.B. Pritzker, et al. No. 20 C 3212.

SCOTUS declines to hear Illinois church lawsuits

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a request from two Chicago area churches for injunctive relief from the restrictions imposed on churches in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.

In an unsigned order, the high court denied the request without prejudice, citing the governor’s latest May 29 stay-at-home order that lifted all in-person restrictions on churches and houses of worship.

Elim Romanian Pentecostal Church in Albany Park and Logos Baptist Ministries in Niles filed an emergency application for writ of injunction to the U.S. Supreme Court last week after the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied their motion. The churches are represented by the nonprofit Liberty Counsel.

A trio of lawsuits filed by churches and pastors, represented by the Thomas More Society, have also been withdrawn in the wake of Pritzker’s latest order, which states, “This Executive Order does not limit the free exercise of religion.”

Those cases are the Christian Assembly of God, et al. v. Jay Robert Pritzker, in Lake County Circuit Court; Jesus House Restoration Ministries, et al., v. Jay Robert Pritzker, in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois; and The Beloved Church, et al., v. Jay Robert Pritzker, et al., in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.