Minn. AG escalates charges against Chauvin, arrests three other officers

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison increased the severity of charges to second-degree murder against former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s death, which was captured on video and has prompted international outrage.

Ellison also charged officers Thomas Lane, J.A. Kueng and Tou Thao on Wednesday with aiding and abetting second degree murder while committing a felony and aiding and abetting second degree manslaughter with culpable negligence, according to a news release.

Chauvin’s knee pinned Floyd to the ground on his neck for nearly nine minutes, while Lane and Kueng held down Floyd’s back and legs.

Lane and Kueng pulled over Floyd’s car in response to a 911 call from a local store reporting a customer who made a purchase with a counterfeit $20 bill. Chauvin and Thao arrived after the initial stop.

Feds make more Illinois arrests in connection with rioting

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago arrested Johnnie L. Lee and Adam Walton for illegal gun possession during the protests in Chicago last weekend.

Lee was arrested late Sunday night after a vehicle he was driving crashed into a Chicago Police car near the 3200 block of North Southport Avenue, according to a criminal complaint.

Walton was arrested early Monday morning after Chicago Police officers saw him exit a store through a broken window, according to a complaint.

They each face one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In Springfield, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois also charged Ca’Quintez Gibson in connection with the riots and looting in Peoria last weekend.

Gibson was arrested Wednesday and charged with using the internet to incite rioting in Peoria on May 31 and June 1.

The U.S. Attorney in Chicago also criminally charged four others on Tuesday, including a man who admitted to setting a CPD vehicle on fire.