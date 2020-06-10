Cook County public defenders protest around jail

Members of the Cook County Public Defender’s Office marched around the perimeter of the Cook County Jail Monday to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

The peaceful demonstration happened in concert with other public defender offices across the country in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, following the deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota, Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.

“Public Defenders in Chicago and all of Cook County stand w/our colleagues and supporters on June 8 across the country to end racism in all its forms,” Cook County Public Defender Amy P. Campanelli wrote on social media.

Former lawmaker Berman dies

Arthur L. Berman, a long-serving Illinois legislator, died June 6 at age 85.

A North Side Democrat, Berman served in the Illinois House from 1969 to 1976, and in the Senate from 1977 to 2000.

As a chairman the Senate Education Committee, Berman was known as a champion for improving public education.

Illinois Senate President Donald F. Harmon, in a statement, expressed his condolences to Berman’s family.

“Over the course of his public service, Art Berman was a leading voice for education funding reform in Illinois, always fighting for more resources for students and protecting access to vital services. He was also a genuinely delightful person,” Harmon said in the statement.

A 1958 graduate of Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, Berman was a board member of the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Chicago, the Anti-Defamation League, the Decalogue Society of Lawyers and Emanuel Congregation.