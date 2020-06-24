Court seeks officer to combat racism

The Illinois Supreme Court announced plans to hire a chief diversity and inclusion officer (CDIO) for the judicial branch, according to a press release issued Monday.

The announcement comes in response to recent incidents of police violence against Black people, which triggered massive protests over racial injustice across the country, including in Illinois.

The justices, in an unsigned statement, acknowledged racism persists in this country and that it undermines the fair administration of justice.

“People of color have no less expectation of fairness, equity and freedom from racial discrimination than others, yet they are continually confronted with racial injustices that the [c]ourts have the ability to nullify and set right,” according to the statement.

The new officer “will serve as a leader in proposing practices, procedures and rules for Illinois’ courts to protect the constitutional rights of the public we serve,” the press release states.

A court spokesman said applicants must have a master’s degree, but a law degree is preferred.

The application for the new position, which has a $115,914 starting salary, is available on the court’s website at illinoiscourts.gov.

Pritzker releases Phase 4 guidance for schools, colleges

On Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled guidelines for reopening K-12 schools, community colleges and higher education institutions in the fall.

“In close consultation with IDPH, infectious disease experts at the University of Illinois at Chicago, and other public health professionals, the guidance focuses on keeping students, teachers and families healthy and safe. It recognizes that Illinois is a diverse state, and school districts and institutions of higher education across Illinois will face unique challenges in how they’ll operate within their communities,” Pritzker said Tuesday.

According to the new guidance, the Illinois Department of Public Health requires the following for schools to reopen in Phase 4:

Mandating use of appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), including face coverings;

Prohibiting more than 50 individuals from gathering in one space;

Social distancing whenever possible;

Conducting symptom screenings and temperature checks or require self-certification that individuals entering school buildings are symptom free; and

Increasing school wide cleaning and disinfection.

Pritzker said the Illinois Emergency Management Agency will provide public K-12 districts in Illinois with a total of 2.5 million cloth face masks for staff and students.