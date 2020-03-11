Three blind people who allege the city of Chicago is falling short in making intersections safely accessible to everyone do not have standing to pursue claims on behalf of deaf pedestrians, a federal judge held.In a written opinion Monday, U.S. District Judge Elaine E. Bucklo held the American Council of the Blind of Metropolitan Chicago likewise may not seek relief on behalf of deaf pedestrians.Bucklo did not rule on the merits of the allegations in the proposed class-action lawsuit filed by the three individuals and the …