A federal appeals court revived a lawsuit two students filed against McKendree University after the school shut down its campus in the spring 2020 semester because of the COVID-19 pandemic.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held plaintiffs Kelsey Delisle and Kaitlin Pennington sufficiently alleged — albeit barely — that McKendree violated an implied contract requiring it to provide students with in-person classes and activities.McKendree is a private university with about 1,500 students in Lebanon, Illinois, about 30 …