Where a party is the subject of a petition for involuntary admission at an inpatient mental health facility, the basis for involuntary admission demonstrated at trial must match the basis for involuntary admission alleged in the petition, or the order granting admission is subject to reversal.The 1st District Court reversed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Margarita Kulys-Hoffman.The state filed for the involuntary admission of L.K. to an inpatient mental health facility in September 2016. Petitions for …