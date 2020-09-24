“Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor” became a rallying cry this summer, emblazoned on T-shirts worn by celebrities and sports stars while protesters filled the streets demanding police accountability. In the end, none of the officers were charged with Taylor’s killing, although one was indicted for shooting into a neighboring home that had people inside.The outcome demonstrates the vast disconnect between widespread public expectation of justice and the limits of the law when police use deadly force.“Criminal law is …