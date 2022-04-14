Michèle Alexandre, the incoming dean of Loyola University Chicago School of Law, can’t wait to get started.Alexandre, professor and the first Black dean of Stetson University College of Law, was announced as the Loyola law school’s new dean in January after a national search. She succeeds interim dean Zelda B. Harris.The Haitian-born dean moved to the United States in 1990 and received her law degree from Harvard Law School. Prior to that, she received her bachelor’s degree from Colgate University, where …