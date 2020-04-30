With two important caveats, the Illinois Appellate Court affirmed summary judgment for the defendants in Carla Fox’s lawsuit against her former employer, Adams & Associates, and one of its executives for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Illinois Human Rights Act (referred to respectively as the ADA and the Rights Act) by firing her after she requested a minimum of three month’s medical leave to obtain treatment for temporal lobe epilepsy that started after an auto accident.

One of Fox’s doctors reported the seizures caused by this malady interfered with Fox’s concentration and memory, leaving her unable to perform the duties of her job “until the spells are under better control.”

Fox didn’t qualify for time off under the Family Medical Leave Act, or FMLA, because she hadn’t worked the required number of hours in the prior 12–month period. But she requested leave as a reasonable accommodation under the ADA.

Adams denied the request and fired her.

The fundamental problems for Fox, the Illinois Appellate Court explained, were that she was unable to perform the duties of her job when she was fired — even with the requested accommodation — and the request for leave of indefinite duration was, as a matter of law, not reasonable.

But the court noted that (1) “a brief period of leave to deal with a medical condition could be a reasonable accommodation in some circumstances” and (2) “if an employer has a policy of creating light-duty positions for employees who are occupationally injured, then that same benefit ordinarily must be extended to an employee with a disability unless the company can show undue hardship.” Fox v. Adams & Associates, 2020 IL App (1st) 182470 (February 6, 2020).

Here are highlights of Justice Bertina E. Lampkin’s opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

The ADA provides that “no covered entity shall discriminate against a qualified individual on the basis of disability in regard to” the discharge of employees. 42 U.S.C. Sec. 12112(a). A qualified individual is someone who, with or without reasonable accommodation, can perform the essential functions of the employment position she holds. 42 U.S.C. Sec. 12111(8).

Similarly, the Rights Act prohibits discrimination in employment against individuals with physical or mental disabilities. 775 ILCS 5/1-101 et seq. A plaintiff must have the ability to perform the duties of the job in question; a plaintiff who cannot, by reason of a physical condition, perform the duties of the job in question even with accommodation is not disabled under the Rights Act.

The parties agree that consistent concentration and the ability to remember important details were essential functions of Fox’s job, and both Fox and her physician clearly stated that Fox was not able to perform those essential functions when she was discharged.

Fox argues, however, that her requested leave of absence was a reasonable accommodation that would have enabled her to perform her essential job duties after her physician fully released her to return to work without restrictions, “hopefully” in three months, although this estimate of the duration of Fox’s impairment was “uncertain.”

Defendants respond that Fox was neither a qualified individual under the ADA nor disabled under the Rights Act because granting her a leave of absence for an indefinite time period that would have been a minimum of three months in no way enabled her to presently perform her job.

According to the ADA, discrimination includes an employer’s “not making reasonable accommodations to the known physical or mental limitations of an otherwise qualified individual with a disability who is an. . . Employee, unless [the employer] can demonstrate that the accommodation would impose an undue hardship on the operation of” its business. 42 U.S.C. Sec. 12112(b)(5)(A).

The “reasonable accommodation” concept is flexible “but the baseline requirement found in the definition of ‘qualified individual’ is concrete: A ‘reasonable accommodation’ is one that allows the disabled employee to ‘perform the essential functions of the employment position.’” Severson v. Heartland Woodcraft, 872 F.3d 476 (7th Cir. 2017) (quoting 42 U.S.C. Sec. 12111(8)).

In Severson, the plaintiff suffered from serious back pain. In June 2013, he took a 12-week Family Medical Leave Act leave; on the last day of that leave, however, he had back surgery, which required him to remain off work for another two or three months.

Severson asked to continue his leave, but the company denied his request and terminated his employment, while inviting him to reapply. Severson’s work restrictions were lifted approximately three months later, though he did not reapply; instead, he filed a claim that his employer violated the ADA by failing to provide him a reasonable accommodation.

The district court granted the employer’s motion for summary judgment, and the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed, explaining that “the ADA is an anti-discrimination statute, not a medical-leave entitlement.” Moreover, because the statute is limited to a “qualified individual,” the court reasoned that “the term ‘reasonable accommodation’ is expressly limited to those measures that will enable the employee to work.” Since “an employee who needs long-term medical leave cannot work,” the court explained such an employee “is not a ‘qualified individual’ under the ADA.”

In so holding, the court specifically rejected the proposition of an “extended” leave as a “reasonable accommodation” under the ADA.

Nevertheless, the 7th Circuit acknowledged that the inquiry of whether an accommodation is reasonable is a fact-specific question and it is possible that a brief period of leave to deal with a medical condition could be a reasonable accommodation in some circumstances. The court, however, expressly held that “a medical leave spanning multiple months does not permit the employee to perform the essential functions of his job.”

Here, the undisputed facts demonstrate that Fox was not able to return to work in any capacity for a minimum of three months and, even then, there was no indication as of January 20, 2015, the date of her termination, whether she would be capable of full-time work or anything approximating it.

Because Fox’s need for such an extended medical leave did not permit her to perform the essential functions of her job, she was not a qualified individual at the time of her termination; instead, she falls outside of the protections of the ADA.

Fox urges this court not to follow Severson, arguing that this 7th Circuit opinion was wrongly decided and conflicts with other federal court decisions that rejected the application of per se rules in the analysis of the reasonableness of extended leave requests under the ADA.

We find that the reasoning of Severson is sound and consistent with this court’s interpretation of the similar Rights Act. See Campen v. International Business Machines, 326 Ill. App. 3d 963 (2001) (holding that a plaintiff who cannot, by reason of a physical condition, perform the duties of the job in question even with accommodation is not disabled under the Rights Act).

Furthermore, as discussed above, Severson specifically acknowledged that the reasonable accommodation inquiry is a fact-specific question, and it is possible that a brief period of leave to deal with a medical condition could be a reasonable accommodation in some circumstances.

Severson also recognized that disabled employees must be granted the same benefits as those with no disability. See id. at 482 (“If an employer has a policy of creating light-duty positions for employees who are occupationally injured, then that same benefit ordinarily must be extended to an employee with a disability unless the company can show undue hardship.”).

Even if Fox was deemed a qualified individual under the ADA, her claim would fail because her requested accommodation is unreasonable as a matter of law.

Determining whether a requested accommodation is reasonable is a highly fact-specific inquiry and is made on a case-by-case basis by balancing the benefit to the plaintiff and the cost to the defendant. “An accommodation is unreasonable if it imposes significant financial or administrative costs, or it fundamentally alters the nature of the program or service.” A.H. v. Illinois High School Ass’n, 881 F.3d 587 (7th Cir. 2018).

Fox’s requested accommodation was unreasonable because she asked for an indefinite period of leave.

“An employer’s duty to accommodate attaches when the employee asserts or claims that he or she would have performed the essentials of the job if afforded reasonable accommodation.” Illinois Bell v. Human Rights Comm’n, 190 Ill. App. 3d 1036 (1989). However, “nothing in the ADA requires an employer to give an employee indefinite leaves of absence.” Corder v. Lucent Technologies, 162 F.3d 924 (7th Cir. 1998). Furthermore, an employer has no obligation to give an employee the accommodation she prefers but only some reasonable accommodation.

We conclude that Fox has not met her burden to present a factual basis that arguably shows her requested lengthy leave of absence was a reasonable accommodation.

Regarding Fox’s claim under the Rights Act, an individual is disabled under the Rights Act only if her physical condition is unrelated to her ability to perform the duties of the job in question. 775 ILCS 5/1-103(I)(1). “Consequently, an individual who cannot, by reason of a physical condition, perform the duties of the job in question even with accommodation is not disabled within the meaning of the Act.” Harton v. Chicago, 301 Ill. App. 3d 378 (1998).

Because Fox could not demonstrate that she was an otherwise qualified individual who could perform the essential functions of her job with or without a reasonable accommodation, the circuit court properly granted summary judgment in defendants’ favor on Fox’s disability discrimination claims under the ADA and the Rights Act.