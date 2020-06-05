Margaret A. Hickey

The independent monitor overseeing the Chicago police consent decree vowed Friday to prepare a report on the city’s response to widespread protesting and looting over the last week.

The protests was spurred by the Minneapolis police-involved killing on May 25 of George Floyd. Some peaceful demonstrations were followed by property damage, which was met with a heavy police response in Chicago’s downtown business districts.

Margaret A. Hickey, a partner at Schiff Hardin LLP, said she would draft the report because of the “rise in First Amendment activity, civil unrest and related law enforcement activities that span issues covered by the consent decree.”

Her announcement came during a federal court hearing over the consent decree on Friday morning, one day aftr civil rights groups and community organizations called on Hickey to launch a special investigation into the actions of CPD officers amid the unrest.

The coalition received the legal right to help enforce the decree, which the city has been under since March 2019.

The decree was one product of the legal and civil tumult caused by the release of footage showing white CPD officer Jason Van Dyke shooting black teenager Laquan McDonald 16 times. The settlement between the city’s Law Department and the Illinois Attorney General stipulates hundreds of changes to policing and is overseen by a federal judge.

In the letter sent to Hickey on Thursday, coalition attorneys wrote that “the Consent Decree entirely failed to provide any meaningful protection to the people of Chicago against CPD violence during the recent protests.”

“If the Independent Monitoring Team fails to take decisive, urgent action at this moment, the Consent Decree will be a historic failure,” the letter states.

That criticism echoed comments made Tuesday by Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, who said the current consent decree process of police reform is “too slow and too narrowly focused.”

Lightfoot, the former head of the Chicago Police Board, issued directives to Police Superintendent David Brown on four specific measures to be implemented in the next three months. They include improved officer training and an emphasis on community-involved policing.

Illinois Assistant Attorney General Shareese N. Pryor responded to Lightfoot’s comments during the 20-minute hearing Friday, accusing the city of “foot dragging” in meeting deadlines laid out by the decree.

Pryor said the city missed 37 of 50 deadlines during the first six months of the decree and that she expects Hickey’s second report — due later this month — will show the city is still behind schedule in its compliance.

“Only the mayor has the power to ensure CPD stops its implementation of best practices for use of force policies,” Pryor said. “It is the mayor who is responsible for ensuring CPD meaningfully involves the community in its policy making and training.”

Pryor added that the attorney general’s office “fully supports” Hickey preparing a special report and looks forward to what she uncovers in the investigation.

One of the attorneys representing the city, Allan T. Slagel of Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP, did not respond during the hearing to Pryor’s comments.

A status hearing for Hickey to present her review is set for July 24.

This case is State of Illinois v. City of Chicago, No. 17 C 6260.