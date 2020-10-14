Indiana officials may not count any absentee ballots they receive after noon on Election Day, a federal appeals court held Tuesday.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed an injunction that had directed officials to accept any ballot postmarked on or before Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 13.U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker of the Southern District of Indiana issued the injunction on Sept. 29.Barker held the rule requiring absentee ballots to arrive at the clerk’s office by the middle of Election Day placed …