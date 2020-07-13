A judge cast the net too wide when she enjoined the state of Indiana from enforcing a law that prohibits the manufacture, delivery or possession of smokable hemp, a federal appeals court held.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday rejected the argument that the federal Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, or the 2018 Farm Law, completely preempts the Indiana law.The 2018 Farm Law removed industrial hemp from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s schedule of controlled substances by excluding it from the …