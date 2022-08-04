WASHINGTON — Flags in Indiana and Washington were lowered to half-staff following the death of Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski in a car crash in her northern Indiana district Wednesday.Walorski, 58, was killed along with two members of her congressional staff and another person about 12:30 p.m., the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said.Police changed their description of the crash Thursday, saying it was the SUV in which she was a passenger that crossed a state highway’s centerline and caused the …