If there is a legend in the legal industry in Chicago, it was Howard J. Trienens. That’s how Sidley Austin partner Carter G. Phillips will remember him. Trienens, known throughout the industry as a “leader” and “icon,” died of natural causes on July 26 at age 97. A Sidley Austin partner from 1956 until his passing, Trienens legacy lives on through his influential work in telecommunications and advancing the firm to its global status.“He was just an amazing lawyer,” Phillips said. “He had this capacity to juggle like nobody …