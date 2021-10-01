Where a stay was granted of a preliminary injunction issued by the district court against certain aspects of Indiana law regulating the performance of abortions.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stayed an injunction pending further appeal issued by Judge Sarah Evans Barker, Southern District of Indiana.Whole Woman’s Health Alliance sued Todd Rokita, the Attorney General of Indiana seeking an injunction prohibiting the enforcement of several sections of Indiana law. The challenged sections prohibited the use of …