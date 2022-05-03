A construction worker who was injured when he fell through an opening in the floor on a construction site received a $6 million settlement. Eduardo Guzman, then 28, was working on a construction site in a west Wrigleyville neighborhood in March 2017. Guzman, an HVAC installer for TDH Mechanical in Chicago, was hired to install a new HVAC system on the second floor of the Wrigleyville construction site. H&H Contracting brought in a carpenter to create a large opening in the floor of the second story of the building for …