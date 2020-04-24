Thomas M. Durkin

A disabled inmate injured when he tried to climb down from a top bunk does not need to present expert testimony to pursue a medical-malpractice claim, a federal judge held.

In a written opinion this week, U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin denied Craig P. Franz’s motion for summary judgment on the malpractice claim brought against him by LeRoy Palmer.

Franz is a registered nurse who worked for Wexford Health Sources Inc., a private company that provides the Illinois Department of Corrections with medical care services.

Palmer, who is missing most of his left hand as a result of a congenital deformity of his arm, maintains Franz was negligent for failing to ensure he was assigned a low bunk.

Franz sought summary judgment on grounds that included Palmer’s failure to disclose an expert to testify about the proper standard of care that applied to his conduct.

Franz maintains such testimony is needed to help a jury reach a decision in the case because his actions involved the exercise of professional judgment.

In his opinion, Durkin conceded expert testimony generally is necessary to establish the proper standard of care and the other elements of a medical-malpractice claim.

The reason for this requirement is that “the subject matter is so complicated that laypersons are not in an adequate position to assess whether a breach of duty has occurred,” Durkin wrote, quoting Schindel v. Albany Medical Corp., 625 N.E.2d 114 (Ill. App. Ct. 1993).

However, he wrote, quoting Heastie v. Roberts, 877 N.E.2d 1064 (Ill. 2007), such testimony is not needed when a medical provider’s conduct “is so grossly negligent or the treatment so common that a layman could readily appraise it.”

To determine whether the gross negligence exception applies to a malpractice claim, “the relevant question is whether a juror can assess if a breach of duty occurred using common knowledge,” Durkin wrote, citing Prairie v. University of Chicago Hospitals, 698 N.E.2d 611 (Ill. App. Ct. 1998).

In Palmer’s case, he wrote, medical personnel had already determined he needed a low bunk before he arrived at the Northern Reception and Classification Center at the Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill.

Under that circumstance, the question concerning the standard of care “is whether Franz failed to take steps to ensure Palmer continued to receive a low bunk pass,” Durkin wrote.

He noted Palmer contends Franz could have taken such steps during his initial screening as seeking a doctor’s permission to issue the pass or arranging for him to see a doctor within 24 or 48 hours.

It does not take someone with medical training to determine whether Franz should have taken such actions, Durkin wrote.

And he wrote it does not take someone with medical training to recognize the dangers facing an inmate with only one hand trying to climb onto a top bunk.

In January 2012, Palmer was transferred from Shawnee Correctional Center to Stateville.

The medical staff at Shawnee wrote on Palmer’s transfer summary that his left arm was not fully developed and he needed a low-bunk pass.

Palmer testified he also told Franz, who conducted a transfer screening and examination, that he needed a low-bunk permit. Franz told him he needed to see a doctor, Palmer testified.

On the transfer summary, Franz marked the box next to the words “Sick Call: Routine.” His other options were “Sick Call: Urgent” and “Emergency Referral,” which would have allowed Palmer see a medical provider sooner.

Palmer alleges he did not get a response to his two written requests for medical treatment to get a low-bunk pass.

Eleven days after he arrived at the facility, Palmer injured his knee when he fell as he tried to climb out of his bunk without the help of a ladder. Palmer alleges he needed a knee replacement.

Palmer filed a suit in March 2013 against several defendants. He accused Franz, the only remaining defendant, of negligence and deliberate indifference to his serious medical needs.

In September 2017, Durkin granted summary judgment in favor of Franz on the deliberate indifference claim.

Durkin dismissed the negligence claim without prejudice because Franz had failed to attach an attorney’s affidavit and reviewing physician’s report as required by Illinois law.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned Durkin’s ruling on the deliberate indifference claim.

Palmer then filed an amended complaint, with an affidavit and report attached, that includes the negligence and deliberate indifference claims.

Franz filed a motion for summary judgment on the malpractice claim in January of this year.

In his opinion Monday, Durkin rejected the argument that Franz’s conduct was not a proximate cause of Palmer’s injury.

Proximate cause is another element of a malpractice claim.

Franz contends the security staff’s decision to put Palmer in a top bunk “constitutes an intervening act that precludes a finding of proximate cause,” Durkin wrote.

Citing Mack v. Ford Motor Co., 669 N.E.2d 608 (Ill. App. Ct. 1996), he wrote a defendant is not off the hook if he or she “could reasonably foresee” the intervening act.

“It does not matter whether Franz conclusively knew where Palmer would be assigned; the operative question is whether the IDOC’s decision was reasonably foreseeable,” Durkin wrote.

The case is LeRoy Palmer v. Craig P. Franz, No. 13 C 1698.

The lead attorney for Palmer, Walter C. Carlson of Sidley Austin LLP, could not be reached for comment.

The lead attorney for Franz is Matthew H. Weller of Cassiday Schade LLP.

He said Franz’s legal team disagrees with the ruling.

“The only nursing expert in this case testified that Mr. Franz, a registered nurse, met the applicable standard of care when he conducted the intake screening of Mr. Palmer and, further, that nurses such as Mr. Franz do not even have the authority to issue the low bunk pass that Mr. Palmer sought,” Weller said in a statement.

“Although Judge Durkin ultimately denied our motion, his opinion nevertheless confirmed that it will be difficult for plaintiff to prove his medical malpractice claim at trial, and we are confident that a jury will find in favor of Mr. Franz.”