A man who was severely injured in a motorcycle accident when he was hit by a truck accepted a record $5 million settlement in DuPage County circuit court.The settlement is the highest reported in DuPage County involving a motorcycle accident, according to the Jury Verdict Reporter.On Sept. 14, 2017, Mark T. Bretall, a 59-year-old electrician from Mokena, was riding his motorcycle in Downers Grove.When he reached an intersection, a truck driven by Feliciano Gomez made a left hand turn when Bretall had the right-of-way …