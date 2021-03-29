An inmate seeking FBI records about white supremacists and white nationalists will have to wait nine years before getting all the documents the bureau has agreed to give him.The 7th U.S. Circuit of Appeals last week declined to clear the way for William A. White to immediately obtain the documents he sought in 10 Freedom of Information Act requests — amounting to about 55,000 pages — that the FBI has approved for processing.Instead, the court upheld a decision by U.S. Magistrate Judge Reona J. Daly of the …