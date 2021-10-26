An inmate with a learning disability at Stateville Correctional Center has a discrimination case against employees of the Illinois Department of Corrections for failing to provide him with reasonable accommodations to meaningfully participate in its educational programs, a federal judge ruled. Dante Brown, who has been serving a life sentence since 2009, filed a three-count amended complaint against employees of the IDOC, claiming they violated the American with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act.Brown also …