Instagram users who allege Groupon Inc. used their identities without their permission will have to file separate lawsuits against the Chicago-based e-commerce website, a federal appeals court held.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week affirmed a ruling that did not grant class status to the suit Christine Dancel filed against Groupon under the Illinois Right of Publicity Act.The act bars the use of someone’s identity — defined as an “attribute of an individual that serves to identify that …