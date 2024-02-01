Where the plaintiff has multiple insurance policies which each have an antistacking provision, the presence of a coverage limit in each policy does not render the total limit ambiguous.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed a decision by Cook County Circuit Judge Alison C. Conlon.On Aug. 1, 2020, a vehicle driven by Manuel Huacash Lopez struck a motorcycle in Kane County. Kathryn Miecinski, 17, was a passenger on the motorcycle, and was ejected by the collision, sustaining serious injuries. Stanley Miecinski (Stanley …