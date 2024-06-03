Where umbrella insurance policy excluded coverage for violations of statutes including the TCPA, CAN-SPAM Act, and FCRA, that exclusion did not apply to claims under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed decisions by Judges Thomas M. Durkin and John Z. Lee of the Northern District of Illinois.Thermoflex Waukegan required hourly workers to use handprints to clock in and out. Workers filed suit under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, contending that doing …