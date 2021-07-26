Where plaintiffs were assigned of contribution claim from third-party insurance company, they could not raise exclusion to exception in insurance policy that was based on breach of warranty.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly, Northern District of Illinois.Deerfield Construction Co. was the general contractor on a project to convert a defunct Ruby Tuesday restaurant at a Vernon Hills shopping mall into a Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant. P.S. Demolition …