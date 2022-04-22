Where business’ loss stemmed from enforced closures due to COVID-19 and not direct physical loss to property, insurance policy did not provide coverage.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Joan B. Gottschall, Northern District of Illinois.East Coast Entertainment of Durham, LLC (“ECE”) owns and operates movie theaters in North Carolina. ECE had an insurance policy with Houston Casualty Company. Like many businesses across the country, ECE lost money as a result of statewide closures in …