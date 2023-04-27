Where a policy provides coverage for claims against the insured party, the claim must include the insured being a named defendant or receiving a written demand for money or services.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part, reversed in part, and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Anna M. Loftus.Richard Rogers initiated a class action suit against BNSF Railway Company (BNSF) alleging violation of his privacy rights under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA). Remprex LLC provided …