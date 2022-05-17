Where communicable disease portion of insurance policy did not cover shutdown due to COVID-19 because the shutdown order was not issued due to a disease outbreak at business premises.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge J.P. Stadtmueller, Eastern District of Wisconsin.Paradigm Care & Enrichment Centers operate in Waterford and Canton, Michigan and serve as childcare facilities for young children prior to their entry to kindergarten. The centers focus on the children’s academic, social, and …