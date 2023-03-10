Where shutdowns and loss of use caused by COVID-19 to customers’ facilities did not constitute physical loss that supported claim for damages under business interruption coverage.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Sarah Evans Barker, Southern District of Indiana.Stant USA Corporation is a manufacturer of products for automobile suppliers and for automobile manufacturers such as Fiat Chrysler, Ford Motor Company, and General Motors. The products manufactured by Stant for those customers …