Where a business has suffered losses due to compliance with executive orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, such losses are not a “direct physical loss” and are not covered by any business insurance policy which only protects against direct physical loss or damage.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Kane County Circuit Judge Kevin T. Busch.On May 27, 2020, Sweet Berry Café Inc. (Cafe) filed a declaratory judgment complaint seeking coverage under a “Businessowners Policy” purchased from …