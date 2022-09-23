Where an insured is a property developer under suit and covered only for “property damage” caused by an “occurrence,” the duty to defend may be triggered even if the primary allegation is defective construction so long as there is potential damage to other property.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Allen P. Walker.The Church Street Station Townhome Owners Association (the Association) filed suit against M/I Homes of Chicago LLC (M/I) involving “substantial …