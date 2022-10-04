Where a trial court has ruled on the duty to defend but not indemnify and did not include language in the order finding no just reason to delay enforcement or appeal, the order is not final and appealable.The 1st District Appellate Court dismissed an appeal from a decision by Cook County Circuit Judge Michael T. Mullen.Steven Szilva, an employee of USA Hoist Company Inc. (USA Hoist) was injured during a construction project wherein USA Hoist entered into a subcontract with Onni Contracting (Chicago) Inc., and Onni Hudson …