Where there is no ambiguity in a liability insurance policy, a court giving a declaratory judgment need not admit elements from the underlying suit unless it deems them necessary.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Alison C. Conlon.RyKrisp LLC (RyKrisp) filed suit against Distinctive Foods LLC (Distinctive) alleging that Distinctive, who was contracted to manufacture crackers for RyKrisp, had unlawfully seized and was wrongfully detaining the manufacturing equipment RyKrisp …