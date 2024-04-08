Where a named insured is injured in an accident and the driver is a person explicitly excluded from his insurance policy and without insurance, he is not entitled to uninsured motorist benefits.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Caroline K. Moreland.Jafar Al-Rifei was injured on June 15, 2019, when a car driven by Jaden Juanya Goldsberry collided with his vehicle. Jafar was the passenger in his car at the time, with his daughter Waed Al-Rifaei driving. Jafar had an …