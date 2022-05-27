Where homeowners’ insurance policy excluded coverage for defendant’s home daycare business, district court did not err in applying unambiguous terms of policy over judicially created test.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Sue E. Myerscough, Central District of Illinois.Kellie Glick provided childcare for Kaci Clayton’s infant daughter, Kenzi Alyse Schuler. Glick received $25 per day when she provided home daycare services and was paid in cash at the end of the week for the days that she …