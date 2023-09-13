Where an insurance policy excludes damage caused directly or indirectly by order of governmental authority, the policy does not cover damage caused accidentally during government demolition of an adjacent building.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Iroquois County Circuit Judge James B. Kinzer.Andrew and Wendy McCann (McCann) purchased a commercial building in Onarga, Illinois in 2011 to use for McCann Plumbing, Heating & Cooling Inc., their HVAC business. They purchased, at the relevant time, a …