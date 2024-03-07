Where plaintiff proffered no competing expert testimony to explain cause of furnace destruction, jury could not reasonably conclude that insurance policy’s exclusion did not apply. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge William C. Lee, Northern District of Illinois.Aluminum Recovery Technologies (ART) operates a smelter, recovering aluminum from scrap metal. ART renovated and enlarged Furnace #4 at its plant. That furnace failed the very day it was put back into operation. Molten aluminum …