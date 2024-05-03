Where an insurance policy bars recovery in cases of misappropriation, an innocent insured may recover despite a coinsured’s misconduct unless the policy specifically prohibits it.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Eve M. Reilly.Chrysoula Dana was given, for her engagement to George Dana, a white gold ring with one 3.57 carat pear-shaped diamond valued at $139,906. She obtained a “Chubb Masterpiece” insurance policy on it through Great Northern Insurance Company (Great …