Where an insuree incurs expenses defending an underlying consumer-fraud complaint that alleges only intentional misconduct, the insurer is not required to compensate the insuree if the policy contains an intentional-acts exclusion.Julio Salas filed suit under the Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act (Act) against Don McCue Chevrolet Inc. (McCue) alleging they had entered into a retail installment contract for Salas to purchase a new 2020 Chevrolet Truck, with $5,000 and his 2018 Chevrolet as a down payment …