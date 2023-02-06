Where a traffic accident occurred between a truck driver transporting freight across state lines and motorist, insurance company’s endorsement applied even though truck was temporarily empty while traveling to a pickup point to obtain new freight.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge William C. Lee, Northern District of Indiana.Decardo Humphrey was a driver for Riteway Trucking. All of Humphrey’s trips began in South Holland, Illinois. Riteway would send him to a destination, often in another …