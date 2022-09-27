Where an insurer seeks summary judgment that an insured’s delay in notification was unreasonable, it must demonstrate that the delay was unreasonable as a matter of law.The 2nd District Appellate Court vacated and remanded a case to McHenry County Associate Judge Thomas A. Meyer.TRRS Corp. (TRRS) is a tire retreading and repair company with a commercial general liability and workers’ compensation policy through West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. (West Bend). In April 2017, Gary Bernadino, a plant manager for TRRS, fell off of …