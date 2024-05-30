Where insurer complied with its duty to defend insured, insurer was able to rely on legally responsible provision in insurance policy to deny coverage to insured’s assignees.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Elaine E. Bucklo, Northern District of Illinois.Stephan Kiefer rolled through a stop sign and collided with a bus on which Maria Jimenez was a passenger. Not long after, Jimenez, through counsel, requested $100,000 from Kiefer’s auto insurer, Travelers Commercial Insurance Company to …