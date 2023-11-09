Where an insurance policy contains an exclusion for failing to establish or maintain adequate cash reserves, this does not apply to a failure to maintain adequate insurance coverage.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge David B. Atkins.The Landings, a condominium building in Des Plaines, was damaged in a fire in September 2018. At the time, the building was insured with Trucks Insurance Exchange (Trucks), with a total coverage limit of $6,482,542 and a building …