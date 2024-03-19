Where insurance policy contained exclusion to coverage exception for injuries resulting from “autos,” that exclusion applied only to attached equipment that was actively being operated at the time of the accident.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge J. Phil Gilbert, Southern District of Illinois.In August 2020, Bailey Watson was seriously injured by a truck that was being driven by James Hodge. The truck, a Ford F-150 with a woodchipper attached, hit Watson while she was a pedestrian and ran …