Where insurance policy provision plainly excluded coverage for injuries sustained by those engaging in fireworks display, the fact that injured parties were volunteers was irrelevant to exclusion.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge William C. Griesbach, Eastern District of Wisconsin.Timothy Olson and Todd Zdroik sustained injuries while volunteering at Fourth of July fireworks displays in the towns of Rib Lake and Land O’ Lakes, Wisconsin in 2018. Fireworks distributed by Spielbauer Fireworks …