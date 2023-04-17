Where insured failed to disclose terminal cancer diagnosis that he received between date of application and issuance of life insurance policy, failure qualified as a material misrepresentation and life insurance company correctly denied claim after his death.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Iain D. Johnston, Northern District of Illinois.In early 2018, Ron and Lorrie Meier decided to purchase a life insurance policy for Ron. With the help of a third party, Monarch Solutions, they searched …