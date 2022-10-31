Where Illinois law did not create a private right of action for violations of the insurance code, district court properly dismissed complaint.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge John J. Tharp, Jr., Northern District of Illinois.Gina Bernacchi was a passenger in a taxicab insured by First Chicago Insurance Company when an uninsured driver struck the cab. As part of its contract with the cab company, First Chicago agreed to pay for certain damages resulting from the accident, including for cab …