Where plaintiff did not incur expenses before demanding reimbursement from insurer, insurer did not breach contract by failing to pay claim.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge J.P. Stadtmueller, Eastern District of Wisconsin.In June 2018, a tree fell on Cody Christopherson’s house. That same day, he notified his insurer, American Strategic Insurance Corporation (ASI). The damage occurred during the policy year that ran from August 2017 through August 2018. The 2017-18 policy covered up to …