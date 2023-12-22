Where an insured has medical bills paid pursuant to a CBA with the City, this triggers any insurance setoff provisions for payments under a pension code or municipal ordinance.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Caroline Kate Moreland.Chicago police officer Richard Arroyo was injured in an on-duty motor vehicle accident when struck by an uninsured motorist. Arroyo was insured by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company (State Farm) with a policy which included uninsured …